Telenav (TNAV) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Telenav (NASDAQ: TNAV) is one of 62 publicly-traded companies in the “TELECOMM SVCS” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Telenav to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Telenav and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telenav 0 0 4 0 3.00 Telenav Competitors 705 2140 2114 108 2.32

Telenav currently has a consensus target price of $10.88, suggesting a potential upside of 105.19%. As a group, “TELECOMM SVCS” companies have a potential upside of 19.57%. Given Telenav’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Telenav is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telenav and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Telenav $169.58 million -$47.26 million -4.02 Telenav Competitors $17.54 billion $1.87 billion 63.96

Telenav’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Telenav. Telenav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Telenav has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telenav’s rivals have a beta of 0.84, indicating that their average share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Telenav and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenav -38.56% -56.00% -22.03% Telenav Competitors 2.37% -36.53% -2.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.4% of Telenav shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of shares of all “TELECOMM SVCS” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of Telenav shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of shares of all “TELECOMM SVCS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Telenav Company Profile

TeleNav, Inc. (Telenav) is a provider of location-based platform services. The Company’s services consist of its automotive and mobile navigation platform and its advertising delivery platform. The Company operates through three segments: automotive, advertising and mobile navigation. The automotive segment provides its map and navigation platform to auto manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for distribution with their vehicles. The advertising segment provides interactive mobile advertisements on behalf of its advertising clients to consumers based on the location of the user and other targeting capabilities. The mobile navigation segment provides its map and navigation platform to end users through mobile devices. The Company’s auto and mobile navigation platform allows it to deliver location-based services to auto manufacturers, developers and end users through various distribution channels, including wireless carriers.

