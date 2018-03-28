Telenor ASA (TELNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of TELNY stock opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. Telenor ASA has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $33,692.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter. analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA is a telecommunication company. The Company’s segments include Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Hungary, Bulgaria, Montenegro & Serbia, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Myanmar, Broadcast and Other units. The Company’s main products and services are mobile communication, fixed line communication and broadcasting activities.

