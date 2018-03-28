Tellurion Hits Market Cap of $0.00 (TELL)

Tellurion (CURRENCY:TELL) traded 54% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Tellurion has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $71.00 worth of Tellurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellurion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last week, Tellurion has traded down 32.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $352.55 or 0.04445880 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001287 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00014111 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007334 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00015771 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012570 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Tellurion Coin Profile

TELL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. The official website for Tellurion is www.tellurion.info. Tellurion’s official Twitter account is @telluriondev.

Tellurion Coin Trading

Tellurion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Tellurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellurion must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

