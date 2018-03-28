Tenaris (TS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday. UBS upgraded Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 target price on Tenaris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

TS stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,877,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,536. The stock has a market cap of $20,895.49, a PE ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 0.72. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $37.56.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 10.30%. equities analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in Tenaris by 308.3% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 59,606,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,234,000 after buying an additional 45,007,915 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 3,562,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,508,000 after purchasing an additional 826,285 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 444,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after purchasing an additional 338,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 9.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,608,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,168,000 after purchasing an additional 300,807 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 563,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after purchasing an additional 245,010 shares during the period. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

