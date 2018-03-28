Tennant (TNC) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lowered its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Tennant were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 23,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas Paulson sold 6,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $487,992.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tennant stock opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. Tennant has a 52-week low of $59.00 and a 52-week high of $76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,188.21, a P/E ratio of -193.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Tennant had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Tennant will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.99%.

TNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Dougherty & Co upgraded Tennant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

About Tennant

Tennant Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of cleaning solutions. The Company’s segments are Americas; Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Company offers a range of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair service, specialty surface coatings and asset management solutions.

