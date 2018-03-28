Teradyne (TER) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Teradyne continues to benefit from strengthening Semiconductor and System Test Businesses. Moreover, a recovery in the core semiconductor business (processors, MCUs and power management) will continue to boost total revenues. We believe that the company has signficant growth opportunities in the high-growth wireless test market in the long-haul. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to. Additionally, growing memory market exposure, strong product lineup, lean cost structure and strong balance sheet are positives. Given the popularity of its products, the Universal Robots acquisition and the continuous design win momentum; the company is optimistic long-term prospects. However, volatility in the test market could be a concern in the near term. Further, the slowdown of PC market remains a concern for the company’s HDD business.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Teradyne stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.95. 776,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.00. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $9,321.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. Teradyne had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Teradyne news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 7,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $330,753.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,721.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $238,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,769.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,009 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,077. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 11,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 38,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 134,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc supplies automation equipment for test and industrial applications. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and sells automatic test systems used to test semiconductors, wireless products, data storage and complex electronics systems in the consumer electronics, wireless, automotive, industrial, communications, and aerospace and defense industries.

