Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Teradyne (NYSE:TER) in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs upgraded Teradyne from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Teradyne to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Teradyne from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.83.

TER stock opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,321.66, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $50.68.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.85 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 12.06%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

In other news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 7,431 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $330,753.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,721.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 32,238 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $1,492,941.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,109.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,009 shares of company stock worth $6,731,077 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $671,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 134,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc supplies automation equipment for test and industrial applications. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and sells automatic test systems used to test semiconductors, wireless products, data storage and complex electronics systems in the consumer electronics, wireless, automotive, industrial, communications, and aerospace and defense industries.

