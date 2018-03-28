TerraNova (TER) Trading 18.8% Lower Over Last Week

TerraNova (CURRENCY:TER) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. TerraNova has a market cap of $0.00 and $1,777.00 worth of TerraNova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TerraNova has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraNova coin can now be bought for about $13.54 or 0.00171016 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TerraNova alerts:

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00625000 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000027 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006656 BTC.

FirstCoin (FRST) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004616 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000587 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003621 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000051 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001541 BTC.

TerraNova Coin Profile

TER is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2017. TerraNova’s total supply is 1,014,493 coins. TerraNova’s official Twitter account is @TerraNovaCoin. The official website for TerraNova is genialboro.wixsite.com/terranova-ter.

TerraNova Coin Trading

TerraNova can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy TerraNova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraNova must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraNova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraNova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.