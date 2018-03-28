Head to Head Review: Tetra Tech (TTEK) and Its Peers

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ: TTEK) is one of 32 public companies in the “POLLUTION CNTRL” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Tetra Tech to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tetra Tech and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetra Tech 0 2 4 0 2.67 Tetra Tech Competitors 60 277 361 9 2.45

Tetra Tech currently has a consensus target price of $55.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.37%. As a group, “POLLUTION CNTRL” companies have a potential upside of 26.37%. Given Tetra Tech’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tetra Tech has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Tetra Tech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetra Tech 4.83% 14.26% 7.03% Tetra Tech Competitors -7.94% -10.06% -0.63%

Volatility and Risk

Tetra Tech has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Tetra Tech’s competitors have a beta of 1.75, suggesting that their average stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Tetra Tech pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Tetra Tech pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “POLLUTION CNTRL” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 54.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Tetra Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of shares of all “POLLUTION CNTRL” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Tetra Tech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “POLLUTION CNTRL” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tetra Tech and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tetra Tech $2.75 billion $117.87 million 20.19 Tetra Tech Competitors $413.57 million $17.94 million 24.41

Tetra Tech has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Tetra Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Tetra Tech beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc. is a provider of consulting, engineering, program management, construction management, and technical services. The Company’s segments include Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI), Resource Management and Energy (RME), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The WEI segment provides consulting and engineering services. The RME segment provides consulting and engineering services across the world for a range of resource management and energy needs. The Company includes wind-down of its non-core construction activities in the RCM segment. Its solutions span the entire life cycle of consulting and engineering projects and include applied science, research and technology, engineering, design, construction management, operations and maintenance, and information technology. It provides its services to a diverse base of international, the United States commercial, the United Sates federal clients.

