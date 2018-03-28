Sven Dethlefs Sells 571 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $10,209.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at $89,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,798,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,335,127. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $33.82. The company has a market cap of $17,154.72, a P/E ratio of -1.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 72.66%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TEVA shares. Jefferies Group started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS set a $20.00 price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.51.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. The Company develops, manufactures and sells generic medicines in a range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments and creams.

