Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) VP Richard Daniell Sells 1,297 Shares

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) VP Richard Daniell sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $23,203.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,203.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Richard Daniell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 5th, Richard Daniell sold 1,108 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $21,362.24.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.90. 457,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,328,732. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17,154.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 72.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

TEVA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Vetr downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.63 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.51.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. The Company develops, manufactures and sells generic medicines in a range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments and creams.

