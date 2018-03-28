Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $114.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Texas Instruments continues to prudently invest its R&D dollars in several high margin, high-growth areas of the analog and embedded processing markets. This is gradually increasing its exposure to industrial and automotive markets and dollar content at customers, while reducing exposure to volatile consumer/computing markets. Margins continue to expand on secular strength in the auto and industrial markets and manufacturing efficiencies that include growing 300-millimeter Analog output. Continous dividend hike is a big positive. However, increasing competition, unfavorable currency effect and a high debt load remain concerns. The company has underperformed the industry it belongs in the past 12 months.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TXN. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $96.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.30.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $102.59. 3,079,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,377,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $104,871.75, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $75.92 and a 52 week high of $120.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 40.83%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider Bing Xie sold 15,877 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total value of $1,733,927.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,885,472.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Ritchie sold 49,955 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $5,145,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 757,632 shares of company stock valued at $83,306,399. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 848,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,667 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,172,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $463,650,000 after purchasing an additional 83,416 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $2,331,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,815,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,187,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had design, manufacturing or sales operations in more than 30 countries.

