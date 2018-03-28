News coverage about The Asia Pacific Fund (NYSE:APB) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. The Asia Pacific Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the investment management company an impact score of 44.4280288823097 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

The Asia Pacific Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,924. The Asia Pacific Fund has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

Get The Asia Pacific Fund alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “The Asia Pacific Fund (APB) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/the-asia-pacific-fund-apb-given-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-17-updated.html.

About The Asia Pacific Fund

The Asia Pacific Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end, management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment of at least 80% of investable assets in equity securities of companies in the Asia Pacific countries. The Fund’s portfolio of investments includes banking, materials, consumer discretionary, real estate, industrials, insurance, utilities, consumer staples, semiconductors and semiconductor equipment, telecommunication services, real estate investment trusts and information technology.

Receive News & Ratings for The Asia Pacific Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Asia Pacific Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.