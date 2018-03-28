The ChampCoin Price Tops $0.0536 on Major Exchanges (TCC)

The ChampCoin (CURRENCY:TCC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 28th. Over the last seven days, The ChampCoin has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One The ChampCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0536 or 0.00000677 BTC on major exchanges. The ChampCoin has a market capitalization of $8.84 million and approximately $666.00 worth of The ChampCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007273 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002761 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.19 or 0.00722481 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015150 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012659 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00036979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00145943 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00030907 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

The ChampCoin Coin Profile

The ChampCoin’s total supply is 218,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 164,925,727 coins. The ChampCoin’s official website is thechampcoin.com. The ChampCoin’s official Twitter account is @tcccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The ChampCoin Coin Trading

The ChampCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TCC Exchange. It is not presently possible to buy The ChampCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The ChampCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The ChampCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

