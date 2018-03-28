Citigroup Upgrades The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Buy

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $148.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $127.95. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PLCE. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of The Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of The Children’s Place to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Children’s Place from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.91.

PLCE stock opened at $128.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2,287.41, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.30. The Children’s Place has a one year low of $94.95 and a one year high of $161.65.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.09 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. analysts expect that The Children’s Place will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Children’s Place declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 20th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Children’s Place by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in The Children’s Place by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Children’s Place by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,546,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Children’s Place by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter.

The Children's Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

