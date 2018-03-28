The Children’s Place Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (PLCE)

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,841 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,306% compared to the typical volume of 202 call options.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $130.00 price objective on shares of The Children’s Place and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of The Children’s Place in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of The Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.91.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 110,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 62,737 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 24,456 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,151,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,104,000 after purchasing an additional 27,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter.

The Children’s Place stock traded up $2.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.90. 121,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,991. The Children’s Place has a one year low of $94.95 and a one year high of $161.65. The firm has a market cap of $2,287.41, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.30.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The Children’s Place’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that The Children’s Place will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Children’s Place announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 20th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from The Children’s Place’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. The Children’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/the-childrens-place-sees-unusually-high-options-volume-plce-updated.html.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.