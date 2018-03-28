The Stars Group (TSG) Bonds Rise 1.1% During Trading

An issue of The Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) bonds rose 1.1% against their face value during trading on Wednesday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 5.25% coupon and will mature on November 15, 2023. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $101.25 and were trading at $101.03 last week. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its stock price.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Stars Group in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of The Stars Group stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $26.30. 197,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,911. The Stars Group has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,929.17, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The Stars Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $360.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The Stars Group’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that The Stars Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSG. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Stars Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Stars Group during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of The Stars Group during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of The Stars Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Stars Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

