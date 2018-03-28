THEKEY Trading 16.2% Lower This Week (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One THEKEY token can now be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. THEKEY has a total market cap of $50.29 million and $756,092.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007273 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002761 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.19 or 0.00722481 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015150 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012659 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00036979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00145943 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00030907 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,634,728,910 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip.

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is not presently possible to buy THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

