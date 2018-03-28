First Foundation (FFWM) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $18.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.23, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.94 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.71%. sell-side analysts predict that First Foundation will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $202,824.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at $623,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Max Briggs sold 5,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $101,378.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,590.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,305,802. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,072,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,417,000 after buying an additional 118,108 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Foundation by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,611,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,881,000 after acquiring an additional 43,457 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in First Foundation by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,125,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after acquiring an additional 226,326 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in First Foundation by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 837,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,521,000 after acquiring an additional 21,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in First Foundation by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 55,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/thestreet-upgrades-first-foundation-ffwm-to-b-updated.html.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc is a financial services holding company that provides a platform of personalized financial services to high net-worth individuals and their families, family businesses and other affiliated organizations. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiaries, First Foundation Advisors (FFA) and First Foundation Bank (FFB), and First Foundation Insurance Services (FFIS), a subsidiary of FFB.

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.