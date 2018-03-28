Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc (CUBA) Director Purchases $79,032.00 in Stock

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc (NASDAQ:CUBA) Director Thomas J. Herzfeld acquired 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $79,032.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,604. Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $7.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,215,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 167,919 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 488,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 181,996 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to obtain long-term capital appreciation. The Fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies, including the United States-based companies, whose securities are traded principally on a stock exchange in a Caribbean Basin Country or that have at least 50% of the value of their assets in a Caribbean Basin Country or that derive at least 50% of their total revenue from operations in a Caribbean Basin Country (collectively, Caribbean Basin Companies).

