Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Sells 213,801 Shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) by 83.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 213,801 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned 0.09% of American Assets Trust worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 634,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,276,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAT. Bank of America cut American Assets Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Mizuho raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on American Assets Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised American Assets Trust from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. American Assets Trust has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $44.83. The company has a market cap of $1,520.93, a PE ratio of 52.82, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.49.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $81.75 million for the quarter. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 10.16%. sell-side analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.19%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 94,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.31 per share, with a total value of $3,042,148.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 259,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.95 per share, for a total transaction of $8,553,259.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 864,929 shares of company stock worth $28,061,530. 34.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the ?company?) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

