MainSource Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFG) Position Reduced by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its position in MainSource Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFG) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned 0.19% of MainSource Financial Group worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in MainSource Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MainSource Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MainSource Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MainSource Financial Group by 169.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of MainSource Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MainSource Financial Group alerts:

MainSource Financial Group stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $39.50. 19,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.19, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.94. MainSource Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $41.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

MainSource Financial Group (NASDAQ:MSFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter. MainSource Financial Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 10.64%. analysts anticipate that MainSource Financial Group Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from MainSource Financial Group’s previous dividend of $0.14. MainSource Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.11%.

In other news, EVP Chris M. Harrison sold 4,106 shares of MainSource Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $163,049.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vince Berta acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.20 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of MainSource Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on shares of MainSource Financial Group in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MainSource Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 30th.

WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/thrivent-financial-for-lutherans-has-1-75-million-position-in-mainsource-financial-group-inc-msfg-updated.html.

MainSource Financial Group Profile

MainSource Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company operates a banking subsidiary, MainSource Bank (the Bank), an Indiana state-chartered bank. Through the Bank, the Company offers a range of financial services, including accepting time and transaction deposits; making consumer, commercial, agribusiness and real estate mortgage loans; renting safe deposit facilities; providing personal and corporate trust services, and providing other corporate services, such as letters of credit and repurchase agreements.

Receive News & Ratings for MainSource Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainSource Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.