Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Acquires 129,889 Shares of AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its stake in shares of AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,889 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned 0.10% of AK Steel worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AK Steel by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 135,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in AK Steel by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 249,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,591 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AK Steel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 428,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of AK Steel by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AK Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKS. Zacks Investment Research cut AK Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of AK Steel in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AK Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on AK Steel in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of AK Steel in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.65.

AK Steel stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. AK Steel Holding Co. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $7.70. The company has a market cap of $1,425.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.61, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. AK Steel had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 71.24%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AK Steel Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation is a producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steels, and tubular products through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation (AK Steel). The Company also operates blast furnaces and electric arc furnaces. As of December 31, 2016, its operations included eight steelmaking and finishing plants, two coke plants and two tube manufacturing plants across states, including Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, and a tube manufacturing plant in Mexico.

