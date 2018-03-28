TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,334,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791,948 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Ctrip.Com International worth $58,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association raised its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ctrip.Com International alerts:

Shares of Ctrip.Com International stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,862,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,686. Ctrip.Com International Ltd has a twelve month low of $42.65 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24,378.90, a PE ratio of 81.23, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.85.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Ctrip.Com International had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Ctrip.Com International Ltd will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTRP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ctrip.Com International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Ctrip.Com International in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-has-58-87-million-holdings-in-ctrip-com-international-ltd-ctrp-updated.html.

Ctrip.Com International Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (Ctrip) is a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management in China. The Company aggregates hotel and transportation information to enable business and leisure travelers to make bookings. It helps leisure travelers book tour packages and guided tours, and helps corporate clients manage their travel requirements.

Receive News & Ratings for Ctrip.Com International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ctrip.Com International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.