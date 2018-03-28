TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 11,215 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,215 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $25,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,455,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,536 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,816,000 after acquiring an additional 204,078 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,767,000 after acquiring an additional 229,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,067,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,835,000 after acquiring an additional 41,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 962,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,134,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $678,937.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,439.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Smith sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $277,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,003.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $107.35 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.25 and a 12 month high of $111.46. The company has a market cap of $14,024.30, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS raised their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing, marketing and distributing spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the food industry, including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. The Company’s segments include consumer and industrial. The Company is involved in the manufacturing and sales of flavorful products.

