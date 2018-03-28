Time New Bank Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.65 Million (CRYPTO:TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One Time New Bank token can now be bought for about $0.0347 or 0.00000432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Binance, Bibox and Huobi. Time New Bank has a total market cap of $78.38 million and $3.65 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007289 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002778 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00726885 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015256 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012489 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00037098 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00149010 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00032512 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00192376 BTC.

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank launched on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 5,541,877,892 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,261,619,182 tokens. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund.

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

Time New Bank can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Bibox, Binance and Huobi. It is not presently possible to purchase Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

