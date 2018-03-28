Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) Getting Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) has been trending somewhat negative this week, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Time Warner earned a coverage optimism score of -0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the media conglomerate an impact score of 42.7337321209046 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Time Warner stock remained flat at $$94.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. 5,845,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,129,754. Time Warner has a 12 month low of $85.88 and a 12 month high of $103.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $73,298.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The media conglomerate reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Time Warner had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Time Warner will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Time Warner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Time Warner in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on Time Warner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Time Warner in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Time Warner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.61.

In other Time Warner news, Director Deborah C. Wright sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $376,218.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,953.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Time Warner Company Profile

Time Warner Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates through three segments: Turner, which consists of cable networks and digital media properties; Home Box Office, which consists of premium pay television and over the top (OTT) services and premium pay, basic tier television and OTT services internationally, and Warner Bros., which consists of television, feature film, home video, and videogame production and distribution.

