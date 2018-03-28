TINGYI(CAYMAN ISL) (TCYMF) and Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) Critical Comparison

TINGYI(CAYMAN ISL) (OTCMKTS: TCYMF) and Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

TINGYI(CAYMAN ISL) has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresh Del Monte Produce has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Fresh Del Monte Produce pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. TINGYI(CAYMAN ISL) does not pay a dividend. Fresh Del Monte Produce pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fresh Del Monte Produce has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TINGYI(CAYMAN ISL) and Fresh Del Monte Produce’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TINGYI(CAYMAN ISL) $8.37 billion 1.33 $176.88 million N/A N/A Fresh Del Monte Produce $4.09 billion 0.54 $120.80 million $2.36 19.11

TINGYI(CAYMAN ISL) has higher revenue and earnings than Fresh Del Monte Produce.

Profitability

This table compares TINGYI(CAYMAN ISL) and Fresh Del Monte Produce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TINGYI(CAYMAN ISL) N/A N/A N/A Fresh Del Monte Produce 2.96% 6.70% 4.51%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.9% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TINGYI(CAYMAN ISL) and Fresh Del Monte Produce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TINGYI(CAYMAN ISL) 0 0 0 0 N/A Fresh Del Monte Produce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Fresh Del Monte Produce beats TINGYI(CAYMAN ISL) on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TINGYI(CAYMAN ISL)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the Peoples Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, Instant Food, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, bottled water, juice drinks, carbonated drinks, sandwich crackers, egg rolls, cakes, and vitamin and milk drinks primarily under the Master Kong brand. The company also trades in spare parts of machineries and raw materials; provides logistics and properties management services; and offers management services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a sales network of 598 sales offices and 69 warehouses, which served 33,653 wholesalers and 116,222 direct retailers. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the Peoples Republic of China.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in sourcing, transportation and marketing of fresh and fresh-cut produce together with prepared food products in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Its operations are aggregated into business segments on the basis of its products: bananas, other fresh produce and prepared food. It sources its fresh produced products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries and kiwi from Central and South America, Africa, the Philippines, North America and Europe. It sources its prepared food products from Africa, Europe and the Middle East. It distributes its products in North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and South America. It markets its products under the DEL MONTE brand, as well as under other brands, including UTC, Rosy, Fruit Express, Just Juice, Fruitini and other regional brands.

