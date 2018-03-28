Titan Machinery (TITN) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Titan Machinery earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.2719664258869 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

TITN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. William Blair upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.64. 106,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,230. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $24.19. The firm has a market cap of $433.94, a P/E ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

In related news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 61,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $1,350,242.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,641,628.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. The Company engages in four principal business activities: new and used equipment sales; parts sales; repair and maintenance services, and equipment rental and other activities.

