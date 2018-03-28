TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Stake Decreased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,115 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 10,175 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,358 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Northcoast Research set a $90.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.30.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,749. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $84.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $51,260.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.66.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $82,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,794.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,855 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,443 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and across the world. The Company operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada and TJX International. T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains in the United States were collectively the off-price retailer in the United States with a total of 2,221 stores, as of January 28, 2017.

