TLG Immobilien AG (TLG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TLG Immobilien AG (ETR:TLG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €22.58 ($27.87).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Commerzbank set a €25.00 ($30.86) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. HSBC set a €22.50 ($27.78) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €23.50 ($29.01) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($25.93) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America set a €24.50 ($30.25) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

TLG stock opened at €22.62 ($27.93) on Wednesday. TLG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €17.40 ($21.48) and a twelve month high of €23.30 ($28.77). The company has a market cap of $2,280.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05.

TLG Immobilien Company Profile

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, and disposal of commercial real estate properties, including office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig, and Rostock.

