ToaCoin (CRYPTO:TOA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $18,917.00

ToaCoin (CURRENCY:TOA) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One ToaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and C-CEX. ToaCoin has a total market cap of $9.74 million and approximately $18,917.00 worth of ToaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ToaCoin has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ToaCoin alerts:

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00613382 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000027 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006620 BTC.

FirstCoin (FRST) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004784 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003514 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002717 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00085441 BTC.

ToaCoin Profile

TOA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. ToaCoin’s total supply is 8,954,622,432 coins and its circulating supply is 2,409,869,279 coins. ToaCoin’s official Twitter account is @toacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ToaCoin is /r/TOACoin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ToaCoin is www.toacoin.com.

ToaCoin Coin Trading

ToaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is not presently possible to purchase ToaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ToaCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ToaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for ToaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ToaCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.