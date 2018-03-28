Tokenbox 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11,159.00 (TBX)

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, Tokenbox has traded down 29.1% against the dollar. One Tokenbox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00003792 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and YoBit. Tokenbox has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $11,159.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002758 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00720858 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012620 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00036693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00146339 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00029311 BTC.

Tokenbox Token Profile

Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,090,913 tokens. Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox. Tokenbox’s official website is tokenbox.io. The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tokenbox

Tokenbox can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Bancor Network. It is not currently possible to purchase Tokenbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenbox must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokenbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

