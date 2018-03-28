TokenCard Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $156,250.00 (TKN)

TokenCard (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 28th. TokenCard has a market cap of $21.22 million and approximately $156,250.00 worth of TokenCard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenCard token can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00010678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, YoBit and Livecoin. Over the last week, TokenCard has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007279 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002757 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.56 or 0.00720818 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015178 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012523 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00036876 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00145718 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00031390 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About TokenCard

TokenCard was first traded on May 6th, 2017. TokenCard’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,890,448 tokens. The Reddit community for TokenCard is /r/TokenCard. The official website for TokenCard is tokencard.io. TokenCard’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3.

According to CryptoCompare, “The TokenCard is a project that focuses on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allows users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. Thee tokens can be spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. The TokenCard token is also an Ethereum-based asset, holding a pro-rata claim on the TKN Asset Contract. This Asset Contract accrues a 1% licensing fee (enforced by smart contracts) on all TokenCard transactions. At any time, TKN holders can redeem their share of the underlying assets by 'cashing and burning' the TKN tokens. “

TokenCard Token Trading

TokenCard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoDerivatives, HitBTC, YoBit, Liqui, Livecoin and EtherDelta. It is not possible to buy TokenCard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenCard must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenCard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

