Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Toronto–Dominion Bank earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.3891090741887 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Toronto–Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.10. 2,072,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,202. Toronto–Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $45.18 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $105,341.05, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Toronto–Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Toronto–Dominion Bank will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.522 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This is an increase from Toronto–Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Toronto–Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Toronto–Dominion Bank Company Profile

Toronto-Dominion Bank (the Bank) is a Canada-based bank, which operates in the North America. It is an online financial services firm, with over 10.2 million online and mobile customers. Its segments include Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, Wholesale Banking and Corporate. The Canadian Retail segment provides a range of financial products and services to customers in the Canadian personal and commercial banking businesses.

