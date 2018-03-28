William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $286.85 Million Position in Toronto–Dominion Bank (TD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 136.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,885,591 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,818,050 shares during the period. Toronto–Dominion Bank makes up 1.1% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Toronto–Dominion Bank worth $286,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toronto–Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto–Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto–Dominion Bank by 3.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto–Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Toronto–Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.34. The stock had a trading volume of 282,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $105,341.05, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. Toronto–Dominion Bank has a one year low of $45.18 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Toronto–Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Toronto–Dominion Bank will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.522 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Toronto–Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Toronto–Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins upgraded Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC raised Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Toronto–Dominion Bank from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.20.

Toronto–Dominion Bank Company Profile

Toronto-Dominion Bank (the Bank) is a Canada-based bank, which operates in the North America. It is an online financial services firm, with over 10.2 million online and mobile customers. Its segments include Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, Wholesale Banking and Corporate. The Canadian Retail segment provides a range of financial products and services to customers in the Canadian personal and commercial banking businesses.

