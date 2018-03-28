Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF (NYSEARCA:TPYP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF (NYSEARCA:TPYP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.254 per share on Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.49. 17,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,700. Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/tortoise-north-american-pipeline-etf-tpyp-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-25-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.