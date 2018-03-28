Tower International (TOWR) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tower International earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the auto parts company an impact score of 46.9406942468712 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tower International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. ValuEngine cut Tower International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tower International from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tower International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of Tower International stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.45. The stock had a trading volume of 11,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,338. Tower International has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $33.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $560.81, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.51.

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Tower International had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Tower International will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Tower International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

About Tower International

Tower International, Inc manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Europe. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes.

