TPI Composites (TPIC) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.02

Headlines about TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TPI Composites earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.9581281391676 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $762.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of -0.62.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). TPI Composites had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $247.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

In related news, Director Philip J. Deutch sold 317,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $6,920,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 200,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $4,508,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,915.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 667,426 shares of company stock valued at $14,818,370. 73.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures composite wind blades. The Company operates through four segments. The United States segment includes the manufacturing of wind blades at its Newton, Iowa plant; the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and the manufacturing of composite solutions for the transportation industry, which it also conducts in its Rhode Island and Massachusetts facilities.

