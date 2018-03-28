ARRIS International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (ARRS)

ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,727 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 777% compared to the typical daily volume of 197 call options.

In other news, SVP Philip Charles Baldock sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $128,722.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,242.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.91 per share, with a total value of $51,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,653.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,500 shares of company stock worth $241,440. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Get ARRIS International alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in ARRIS International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 365,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in ARRIS International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 256,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of ARRIS International by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 245,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,299,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of ARRIS International in the 4th quarter worth $3,437,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new position in shares of ARRIS International in the 3rd quarter worth $17,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ARRIS International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of ARRIS International in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of ARRIS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ARRIS International in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ARRIS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

Shares of ARRIS International stock opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $5,047.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. ARRIS International has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $30.38.

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. ARRIS International had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that ARRIS International will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

ARRIS International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/traders-buy-high-volume-of-arris-international-call-options-arrs-updated.html.

About ARRIS International

ARRIS International plc is a media entertainment and data communications solutions provider. The Company operates in two segments: Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), and Network & Cloud (N&C). The Company enables service providers, including cable, telephone, and digital broadcast satellite operators, and media programmers to deliver media, voice and Internet Protocol (IP) data services to their subscribers.

Receive News & Ratings for ARRIS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARRIS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.