Traders Buy iShares S&P 500 Index (IVV) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $395.11 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $283.63 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $111.48 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares S&P 500 Index had the 8th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares S&P 500 Index traded down ($0.70) for the day and closed at $261.62

The firm has a market cap of $158,180.00 and a PE ratio of 11.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

About iShares S&P 500 Index

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

