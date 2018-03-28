Traders Buy Microsoft (MSFT) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $1,026.69 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $690.92 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $335.77 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Microsoft had the 2nd highest net in-flow for the day. Microsoft traded down ($0.08) for the day and closed at $89.39

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Vetr raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.04 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $94.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $105.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.05.

The stock has a market cap of $722,086.56, a PE ratio of 61.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Microsoft had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $28.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.07%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $279,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 178,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,633,337.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,254,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $930,900 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 300.0% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 23.5% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

