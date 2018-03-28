Traders Buy Shares of iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index (FXI) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index (NYSEARCA:FXI) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $169.81 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $94.61 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $75.20 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index had the 14th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index traded down ($0.41) for the day and closed at $46.65

The stock has a market cap of $4,680.00 and a PE ratio of -44.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000.

About iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

