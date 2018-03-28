Traders Buy Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $5,322.16 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $5,277.62 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $44.54 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust had the 23rd highest net in-flow for the day. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust traded down ($0.77) for the day and closed at $259.83

Separately, S&P Equity Research assumed coverage on SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a $3,000.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $269,290.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a $1.0968 dividend. This represents a $4.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s payout ratio is currently -404.11%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 106,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,290,000 after purchasing an additional 23,199 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

