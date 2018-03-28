Traders Sell Shares of Verizon Communications (VZ) on Strength (VZ)

Traders sold shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $114.20 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $167.68 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $53.48 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Verizon Communications had the 11th highest net out-flow for the day. Verizon Communications traded up $0.69 for the day and closed at $48.00

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Instinet upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nomura raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank raised Verizon Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $194,303.27, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $346,956.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,738.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,894,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,634,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,904,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,074,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 153,408,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,851,202,000 after acquiring an additional 20,070,391 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,833,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,761,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,749,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,580,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

