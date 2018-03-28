TransAlta (TA) Director Buys C$28,000.00 in Stock

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) Director Georgia Ricci Nelson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.60 per share, with a total value of C$28,000.00.

Shares of TransAlta stock remained flat at $C$6.92 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 685,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,293. TransAlta has a 12-month low of C$6.31 and a 12-month high of C$8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,140.00, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.20.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.15). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of C$638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$605.06 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Scotiabank upgraded TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on TransAlta from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.38.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate.

