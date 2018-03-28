Castleark Management LLC Has $330,000 Stake in TransCanada Co. (TRP)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TransCanada Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 85.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 39,150 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in TransCanada were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRP. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in TransCanada by 532.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,857,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $771,324,000 after acquiring an additional 13,352,302 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in TransCanada during the fourth quarter worth about $96,792,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in TransCanada by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,890,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,048 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in TransCanada during the fourth quarter worth about $37,762,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in TransCanada during the third quarter worth about $20,392,000. 58.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TransCanada stock opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. TransCanada Co. has a 52 week low of $40.22 and a 52 week high of $51.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $35,818.50, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

TransCanada (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. TransCanada had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 12.33%. equities analysts anticipate that TransCanada Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.5486 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from TransCanada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. TransCanada’s dividend payout ratio is 76.89%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransCanada from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 target price on shares of TransCanada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of TransCanada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransCanada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of TransCanada in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

About TransCanada

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation and individual facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

