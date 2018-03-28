Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,553 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of TransDigm Group worth $18,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 540.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded down $3.46 on Wednesday, reaching $301.68. 251,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,149.02, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $214.93 and a twelve month high of $321.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $847.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.12 million. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 18.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Kevin M. Stein purchased 1,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $296.79 per share, for a total transaction of $399,776.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,776.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Feil sold 5,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $1,528,947.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,947.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock worth $22,415,911. Insiders own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDG. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective (up previously from $290.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of TransDigm Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $323.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.36.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components for use on commercial and military aircraft in service. The Company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

