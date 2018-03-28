Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TransMontaigne Partners (NYSE:TLP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransMontaigne Partners (NYSE:TLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “TransMontaigne Partners L.P. is a refined petroleum products terminaling and pipeline company based in Denver, Colorado with operations currently in Florida, Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas. They provide integrated terminaling, storage, pipeline and related services for companies engaged in the distribution and marketing of refined petroleum products and crude oil, including TransMontaigne Inc. “

TLP has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS restated a buy rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of TransMontaigne Partners in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TransMontaigne Partners from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. B. Riley set a $45.00 price target on shares of TransMontaigne Partners and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on shares of TransMontaigne Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a market perform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.17.

TLP stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.93. 2,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,810. TransMontaigne Partners has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $570.58, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

TransMontaigne Partners (NYSE:TLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $47.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.09 million. TransMontaigne Partners had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 12.16%. sell-side analysts expect that TransMontaigne Partners will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Green Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in TransMontaigne Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $2,148,000. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransMontaigne Partners by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 68,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMontaigne Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of TransMontaigne Partners by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMontaigne Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

About TransMontaigne Partners

TransMontaigne Partners L.P. is a terminaling and transportation company with operations in the United States along the Gulf Coast, in the Midwest, in Houston and Brownsville, Texas, along the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers, and in the Southeast. The Company operates its business in five principal business segments: Gulf Coast terminals, Midwest terminals and pipeline system, Brownsville terminals, River terminals and Southeast terminals.

