Transocean (RIG) Bonds Rise 1.8% During Trading

An issue of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) debt rose 1.8% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Wednesday. The debt issue has a 6.8% coupon and is set to mature on March 15, 2038. The debt is now trading at $78.53 and was trading at $79.13 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its stock price.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RIG shares. Jefferies Group raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $11.00 target price on Transocean and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine lowered Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 target price on Transocean and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen set a $11.00 target price on Transocean and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.64.

Transocean stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,049,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,330,889. The firm has a market cap of $4,616.68, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Transocean LTD has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $13.04.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.66 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 105.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Transocean LTD will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn purchased 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $18,580,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $84,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,527.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at $5,073,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Transocean by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,816 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 63,556 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 68,306 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 26,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Company’s primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews on a dayrate basis to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units.

